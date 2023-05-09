MP Bus Tragedy: Prez Murmu Expresses Grief; PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia 

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of several casualties in the bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish speedy recovery to those injured,” Murmu tweeted in Hind

Expressing grief over the mishap that killed 15 passengers, PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Fifteen people were killed and over 20 others injured after a bus fell from a bridge on a dry river bed in Khargone district.

“The road accident in Khargone is very saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Also, I wish speedy recovery to all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is providing all possible help on the spot,” Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” he said.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident which took place at 8.40 am, he said.

The bus broke railings of Dasanga bridge and fell on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village.

The bus was carrying around 50 passengers when it met with the accident, a police official said.