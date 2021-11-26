MP Aparajita Sarangi Strongly Denounces Acharya Vihar Attack Incident

Bhubaneswar: The day after facing violent protests allegedly by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers at Acharya Vihar locality in the state capital late on Thursday evening, Lok Sabha Member and BJP spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi today strongly denounced the incident.

In a presser on Friday, MP Sarangi said that she doesn’t feel safe in Odisha as a woman lawmaker.

Sarangi said that while she was attending a meeting with senior citizens of the area, her team had to face stone-pelting and eggs were hurled at them.

“The protest was clearly against the Bhubaneswar MP and not rising prices of fuel or LPG. The slogans were clearly directed at me and not over unemployment or price rise of other commodities. It should be noted that it was a personal attack on the elected MP of Bhubaneswar,” MP Sarangi said.

“It feels unsafe as a female elected representative of the Lok Sabha constituency. I have provided all evidence and video footage of the attack case to the police. I hope the police takes cognizance of the incident and acts appropriately,” she added.

“As head of the family (government), I hold the CM responsible for this. I have my doubts whether the CM is aware of the lawlessness. If he doesn’t know it’s more unfortunate for the 4.5 crore people of Odisha,” she further added.