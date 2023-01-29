MP Aircraft Crash: Black Box Of Mirage 2000 Recovered

Morena: In a massive development, the black box of the Mirage 2000 and a part of the data recorder of the Sukhoi jet has been recovered a day after the crash.

On Saturday two frontline combat aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Sukhoi 30 and crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena during a training exercise. This resulted in the death of a wing commander while two other pilots ejected safely.

As per an official, the black box of Mirage 2000 in the Pahargarh area of Morena and a part of the flight data recorder of Sukhoi-30MKI jet have been found in the wreckage.

While the IAF and police are still searching for the remaining part of the Sukhoi aircraft recorder that might have fallen in Bharatpur. The IAF officials and local police are carrying out search operations at the Morena crash site.

Notably, a ‘black box’ is an instrument that records the performance of an aircraft and flight parameters, including factors such as airspeed, altitude, vertical acceleration and fuel flow. It actually comprises two components — the flight data recorder (FDR) and a cockpit voice recorder (CVR).