Moving container catches fire in Mayurbhanj

Bangiriposhi: A moving 10-wheeler container truck has caught fire near Bangiriposi of Mayurbhanj district, while the driver and helper of the vehicle had a narrow escape from death.

According to reports, the fire broke out in the moving truck that was en route to Mumbai from Kolkata with iron goods while it was ascending the Dwarasuni Ghat near Bangiriposhi. However, the driver of the container Birpal Goswami, aged about 32 years, managed to get out of the vehicle to save his life.

On receiving information, Bangiriposhi police and firefighters reached the incident site and doused the fire. During the period, thousands of passenger buses and goods trucks were stranded on the dangerous ghat road for over one hour.

The police have started investigation regarding this.