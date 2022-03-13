Moving Car Catches Fire In Mayurbhanj, Passengers Escape Unhurt
Baripada: A moving car caught fire on Betnoti flyover in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday afternoon.
As per reports, the vehicle suddenly caught fire after it started emitting smoke. It caught fire apparently due to a short circuit.
The passengers in the car had escaped soon after they spotted smoke from the car, said sources.
On being informed, police along with the firefighters reached the spot and the situation was brought under control.