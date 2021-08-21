Movies To Watch This Weekend 

New Delhi: Are you confused about what to watch or what not? Don’t worry we have listed movies for you that you can stream over the weekend without wasting time scrolling through the vast content library of OTT platforms.

Netrikann: Disney Plus Hotstar

Written and directed by Milind Rau, the thriller features Nayanthara as a visually impaired woman named Durga. The film revolves around a serial killer, played by Ajmal Ameer, who kills young women in Chennai. And the killer is now after Durga’s life. But his big mistake is that he underestimates the abilities of a visually impaired woman, leading to his fatal end. Bankrolled by director Vignesh Shivan under his production banner Rowdy Films, Netrikann is the remake of the South Korean crime drama Blind.

Nobody: In cinema halls

If you are planning to watch a film in a theatre this weekend, Nobody is a good option. It is an engaging thriller that is a perfect action showcase for Breaking Bad fame Bob Odenkirk.

Shershaah: Amazon Prime Video

Sidharth Malhotra’s film Shershaah premiered on Amazon Prime Video this week. It is the biopic of Captain Vikram Batra who was killed at the age of 24 during the Kargil War in 1999.

Girl With A Pearl Earring: Google Play

Set in the 17th century, The 2004 Peter Webber directorial centered around the relationship between revered artiste Johannes Vermeer (Colin Firth) and a peasant worker Griet (Scarlett Johansson). Johansson makes this coming-of-age period piece look stunning. Despite having such a strong cast and being nominated for multiple Oscars, the film is rarely counted among the great works of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Firth.