Mourning Husband’s Death, Woman Dies Of Heart Attack

Jajpur: In an ill-fated incident, a woman passed away of a heart attack at Maheswarpur village in Jajpur district after being unable to bear the agony of her husband’s death.

As per available information, Udaynath Sarangi (62) of the village passed away of died of brain stroke at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack while undergoing treatment. Reportedly, Udaynath complained of illness following which he was taken to the SCB.

After receiving the news of Udaynath’s death, his wife Ambika (55) suffered a heart attack and passed away.

The two bodies were cremated at the village crematorium.