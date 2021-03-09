Mount Etna: Europe’s tallest active volcano continues to erupt

Italy: Europe’s tallest active volcano, Mount Etna, continues to erupt, with a particularly violent explosion on 7 March sending a cloud of ash and lapilli raining down on villages surrounding the Sicilian volcano.

Etna has been erupting intermittently since 16 February, providing spectacular scenes of lava flows and sending giant plumes of smoke and ash into the sky by day and night.

Locals have been covering their cars and balconies with carpets and blankets to protect their property from Europe’s tallest active volcano, however, no serious damage or injury has been reported.

Italy’s national geophysics and volcanology institute (INGV) says there is no way of predicting when the current burst of violent volcanic activity will cease.

Mount Etna, or Etna, is an active stratovolcano on the east coast of Sicily, Italy, in the Metropolitan City of Catania, between the cities of Messina and Catania. It lies above the convergent plate margin between the African Plate and the Eurasian Plate.