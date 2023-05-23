Mouni Roy marks stunning debut at Cannes 2023 in yellow gown; raises mercury levels in a strapless black gown

Paris: Mouni Roy is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures with her fans. The diva recently dropped stunning images from her Cannes debut and fans can’t keep calm.

On Monday, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her first look at Cannes 2023 as she makes her debut in collaboration with Lenskart. The actress was seen wearing a yellow gown and sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The actress posed on a terrace in Atelier Zuhra’s yellow one-shoulder gown. The actress completed her look with black sunglasses and a multicolored necklace. The actress captioned the post, “Bonjour Cannes.”

Roy went all out in selecting her Cannes 2023 ensemble, paying attention to the smallest details. Her stunning appearance exuded both sophistication and allure. The highlight of her attire was an exquisite black strapless dress, which she complemented with skillfully applied makeup, enhancing her stunning features. Without a doubt, Mouni is the true embodiment of fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



