Mouni Roy drops a happy picture with Suraj Nambiar, Have a look at pre-wedding photos here

Goa: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with her beau Suraj Nambiar. The pre-wedding preparations have begun in Goa. The couple, who never officially confirmed dating each other, will tie the knot on January 27, with close friends and family in attendance.

On Wednesday, pictures from the wedding festivities have surfaced on social media. Several Bollywood and TV personalities are attending the wedding ceremony.

Mouni Roy’s close friends Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Arjun Bijlani have also shared photos from her mehendi and haldi ceremony.