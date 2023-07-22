Mouni Roy Discharged From Hospital After 9 Days

New Delhi: Mouni Roy, who has been quiet on the social media front for a while updated her fans about her health. It seems that the ‘Brahmastra’ actor had been hospitalized and spent 9 days there.

The actor shared a thankyou note for her close friends and her husband Suraj Nambiar. Mouni also shared a gallery of pics which also features a drip on her hand and her time in recovery.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Mouni wrote, “9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over err’ything.

Mouni also thanked her friends who spent time taking care of her and thanked her husband Suraj Nambiar for everything. She signed off her post by saying, “A big thank you to my loveliest friends who spent their precious time taking care of me, sent me wishes & love. ILY guys xP.s @nambiar13 There’s No one like you.. I’m forever grateful ॐ नमः शिवाय.”

Soon after Mouni shared the post, her colleagues and friends Disha Parmar, Nia Sharma, Sophie Choudry wished her a speedy recovery.

Mouni shared pictures of reuniting with her family, playing LUDO, spending some quality time with her furry friends etc.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra’ for which she received a lot of appreciation for her work. Mouni played the lead antagonist in the film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Mouni also has other projects in the pipeline. Although, not much is known about them as Mouni has not made any official announcement yet.

The actor also recently opened her own restaurant, called ‘Badmaash’ in Mumbai. The restaurant launch was a big hit and attended by the who’s who of the industry.