Mouni Roy-Aly Goni Releases Teaser Of Their New Song ‘Jodaa’

Mumbai: The teaser of Mouni Roy and Aly Goni’s new song Jodaa was released today on the YouTube channel of VYRL Originals.

Jodaa has been sung by Afsana Khan, who is currently in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The song has been written by Maninder Kailey and directed by Jatinder Shah.

‘Jodaa‘ is a interval drama set within the grandeur of a royal palace in Jaipur. ‘Jodaa’ is a narrative of affection, disloyalty, tears, and energy, the cornerstones of each relationship. On this fictional story, Mouni will likely be seen taking part in a queen who’s preventing to win her love again from one other girl.