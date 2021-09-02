MoU Signed for Development of Bamboo Craft in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Development of Bamboo Craft in the State has become an agenda of significance. For a holistic development of bamboo craft in the State, a MoU is signed today between Directorate of Handicrafts and Cottage Industries, Odisha, Bhubaneswar under the administrative control of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Odisha and Odisha Bamboo Development Agency (OBDA) under the administrative control of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Odisha at OCM premises, Kala Bhoomi in august presence of Smt. Padmini Dian, Hon’ble Minister, HT&H, Sri Sisir Kumar Ratho, IFS, PCCF and HoFF, Odisha, Smt. Shubha Sarma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, HT&H Department, Director, Handicraft and Cottage Industries, Sri Sanatan Nayak and Prem Kumar Jha, IFS, State Mission Director, OBDA signed the MoU.

Odisha has immensely rich craft tradition with magnificent craftsmanship. As many as 50 different crafts have been approved by Government of Odisha practiced by the artisans in varied degrees and are dispersed throughout the State.

‘Bamboo Craft’ is one of the approved crafts of the State. Although the craft is practiced in almost all districts of the State, most artisans concentration on bamboo crafts are found in districts like Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Khurdha, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Sundergarh. The artisan population of the State in the craft is about 22000.

The focus for development of this craft will be in the following 6 locations of 5 Districts with the funding support of OBDA to the tune of Rs. 721.30 Lakhs. Ichinda (Rairangapur) of Mayurbhanj District, Gopalpur (Rasulpur) of Jajpur District, Baulapur (Odapada) of Dhenkanal District. Bargaon/Kantapalli of Bargarh District, Brahmanadihi(Padmapur) of Bargarh District and Binika of Subarnapur District.

The Directorate of H&CI will implement this programme through its District offices headed by Assistant Director of Handicrafts.

The major interventions will be construction of CFCs and introduction of new technology through mechanization in treatment and processing of raw bamboo apart from skill development of the artisans of the above areas. Marketing Assistance will also be provided through establishment of Rural Haats. Bamboo Bazar in addition to e-Commerce. Besides, steps will be taken for opening of a Marketing and Design Cell at SIDAC, Bhubaneswar for improvement of market-oriented products.