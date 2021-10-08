MoU inked for establishments of CoE at PMEC Berhampur & GCE Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar: Under the aegis of Skill Development and Technical Education Department (SD&TE) today three numbers of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) have been signed at World Skill Centre for establishments of Centre of Excellence at Parala Maharaja Engineering College (PMEC) Berhampur and Government College of Engineering (GCE) Keonjhar.

Addressing in the event Honourable Chief Minister, Shree Naveen Patnaik said that “ It gives me immense pleasure to that Parala Maharaja Engineering College Berhampur, Government College of Engineering Keonjhar along with Biju Patnaik University of Technology have entered into a partnership with industries like Tech Mahindra and Dassault Systems India for establishing three CoEs for skill development. It shall bring in an atmosphere of excellence and innovation in the technical education sector in the state.

The Skill Development and Technical Education Minister, Sri Premananda Nayak said that “The CoEs will provide the students an environment where they can learn & have hands-on training on the latest technology. These will also help in create and enhance the talent pool of Odisha.

Tech Mahindra CEO, Sri C P Gurnani said that digital transformation has to be inclusive and has to touch both personal and professional lives. These CoE for Cloud Computing and Cyber Security represent a very significant step in that direction. Odisha is taking a lead through its skill development initiatives in the country added Sri Gurnani.

Joining online from France , CEO of Dassault Systems, Miss Michelle Ash expressed desire to share their best technical support in the state and best practice for automation of the mines and make them environment friendly.

The Principal Secretary SD&TE Department, Sri Hemant Sharma while welcoming guest to the ceremony expressed that the CoEs are going to be feather in the cap of skill ecosystems of Odisha. He also stated that the Government of Odisha is committed to bring the latest technology for higher educational institutions, Diploma and ITI institution in the state.

The first MoU has signed between PMEC, Berhampur, BPUT and Tech Mahindra to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in PMEC, Berhampur in the field of Cloud computing & Cyber security. The MoU was signed among BPUT Registrar, Sri Hemant Sekhar Behera, Principal Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Sri Ranjan Kumar Swain and Senior Vice President, Tech Mahindra, Sri B K Mishra.

The second Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) is concluded between PMEC, Berhampur, Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Gram Tarang Employability Training (GTET) and Dassault Systemes for establishment of a CoE in the field of Aerospace, Automotive, Defence and Allied Industries at PMEC, Berhampur. The MoA has signed among BPUT Registrar, Sri Hemant Sekhar Behera, Principal, Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Sri Ranjan Kumar Swain and Managing Director, GTET, Sri Abhinab Bindra.

The third MoA was inked between GCE, Keonjhar, GTET and Dassault Systemes to set up a CoE in the field of Mining & Allied Industries. The MoA has inked among Principal, Government College of Engineering, Keonjhar, Sri Trilochan Sahu, MD, Dassault Systemes India, Sri Deepak NG and GTET MD Sri Abhinab Madan. Three more CoEs will be set up at Orissa School of Mining Engineering (OSME), Keonjhar, Government Polytechnic, Jajpur and Government Polytechnic, Deogarh.

SD&TE Joint Secretary Sri Ajay Nayak gave vote of thanks on this occasion. Among others Chairman, PMEC, Padmashree Kota Harinarayan, DTET Director, Sri Reghu G, Additional Secreatry, Sri Sudarshan Panda, Chairman, GCE, Keonjhar, Prof D D Mishra and Global Head and SVP Tech Mahindra, Mr Rajesh Dudu were present.