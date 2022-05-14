Motorola’s Moto G82 5G Debuts With SD 695 Soc: Details Here

New Delhi: Motorola launched the Moto G82 5G smartphone in the European market with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate display. The phone comes with dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. Let’s know more about the newly launched Moto G82 5G handset.

Motorola Moto G82 5G price

The smartphone is launched in just one storage variant that offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and is priced at EUR 329.99 (approx Rs 26,500). In terms of colours, Moto G82 5G comes in Meteorite Gray and White Lily colour options.

Motorola’s Moto G82 in Europe: Specifications

Motorola’s Moto G82 is a 5G dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 12 and it flaunts a 6.6 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and 120 Hz screen refresh rate. The display also has a pixel density of 402 PPI and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

Under the hood, the Moto G82 handset carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM. For photos and video, this smartphone from Motorola houses the main lens of 50 megapixels along with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro lens of 8 megapixels and 2 megapixels, respectively.

The Moto G82 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that has support for 30 W TurboPower fast charging.