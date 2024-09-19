Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation announced massive discounts and introduced new colour variants for their most popular smartphones across price segments, ahead of the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2024.

As a part of its Hello Colour, Hello AI campaign, Motorola is bringing new colour variants in the motorola edge 50 Pro, motorola edge50 Fusion, motorola edge50 Neo, Moto G85 5G, and Moto G64 5G specifically for the festive sale period, giving consumers the perfect mix of colours, AI features and disruptive prices this festive season. The products will go on sale starting 26th September, 00 Hrs for early access customers and for all customers starting 27th September during the Big Billion Days sale exclusively on Flipkart. Some devices are already available for consumers to buy at the Big Billion Day prices starting 16th September, while others such as the Edge 50 pro and fusion can be pre-booked at the sale price and then redeemed during the Big Billion Day sales starting 26th September.

Starting with the biggest Big Billion Days sale deal offered for a premium smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro (12+256GB variant with 125W charger) which retails at 35,999 can be purchased at a net effective price of just Rs. 27,999 (including bank offers), making it the most incredible deal on a premium smartphone this Big Billion Days.

The motorola edge 50 Pro is the world’s 1st AI-powered Pro-Grade Camera with colour output validated by Pantone™ and will now be available in Caneel Bay colour as well. It features a MotoAI-powered camera which is also the world’s first true colour camera. Along with the camera, the display is validated by Pantone™ for true-to-life colour output and comes with the segment’s widest aperture f/1.4 to allow more light to pass through for better photos in all lights. It flaunts the world’s 1st 1.5K 144Hz true colour display which allows the users to confidently view colour and skin tone in the way the content creator intended. The motorola edge 50 Pro comes with the segment’s best charging owed to its 125W Turbo power charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse power sharing. On the front, the smartphone boasts the segment’s only 50MP selfie camera with Auto Focus. Additionally, the motorola edge 50 Pro introduced Style Sync, which uses AI to generate wallpapers based on the user’s outfit. Further, the 12GB RAM on the Edge 50 pro is ideal for AI features making it future-ready for more Moto AI features that are planned to come on the device through OTA updates soon.

Further strengthening Motorola’s edge portfolio, the motorola edge50 Fusion, will be available at a never-before-seen effective starting effective price of just Rs. 19,999. The motorola edge50 Fusion is equipped with the segment’s best Sony LYTIA LYT-700C camera, a 50 MP camera with all-pixel instant focus technology, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and 4K video recording. Other disruptive and segment-first features are its display and design, as the motorola edge50 Fusion flaunts the segment’s best 144Hz 10-bit pOLED curved display with 1600nits of peak brightness and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 Protection. With regards to design, the smartphone is the segment’s only IP68-rated device and also features Smart Water Touch for seamless running display. All this makes the edge50 Fusion the best smartphone under INR 20K featuring several segment-best and exclusive features, now made available in Forest Green colour along with the existing colour options.

The most durable all-rounder smartphone under INR 25K, the motorola edge50 Neo will be available in 4 Pantone™ trending colours for an effective festive price of just Rs. 22,999 after bank discounts or exchange offers. The motorola edge50 Neo is India’s lightest IP68 MIL-810H Military Grade Certified smartphone while being the segment’s lightest at 171g and just 8.1mm thin. The device is also IP68 rated and has passed through 16 rigid MIL-STD 810H Military Grade tests, allowing this most durable all-rounder phone to withstand the toughest conditions. The design is minimalistic with the segment’s best PPI (460ppi) LTPO flat screen display with minimum bezels and 3000 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, the motorola edge50 Neo captures breathtaking photos with the segment’s most advanced Sony sensor LYTIA 700C camera with the segment’s best AI features powered by moto ai and Google Photos AI features. It also features the segment’s only 10MP telephoto camera with 30X AI super zoom and 3X optical zoom.

Moving to the g series devices, Motorola is offering a new Viva Magentacolour variant on its most popular 5g smartphone under 20k- the Moto G85 5G. It is the first Moto G series device with a 3D curved endless edge display and has the segment’s best Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also offers the segment’s leading, shake-free 50MP OIS – Sony LYTIA ™ 600 Camera for incredible pictures and videos in any light and captures sharper more vibrant photos owed to Quad Pixel technology for 4x better low-light sensitivity. Inter-device connectivity has also been made easy and seamless with the inclusion of Smart Connect which comes out of the box and ensures effortless sharing of files, streaming phone apps and more across phones, PC, and tablets with just a swipe. The Moto G85 5G will be available in two variants 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB at net effective prices of just Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999.

The Moto G64 5G will be available in a new Berry Redcolourat at a disruptive price of just Rs. 13,999 becoming the most powerful 5G smartphone under 15K. The Moto G64 5G offers the best in the segment battery life with a 6000mAh battery which allows heavy usage for hours on end. It also charges up fast with TurboPower™ 33W charger which allows for extended hours of video chatting, gaming, and binge-watching. Another segment’s best feature is its 12GB + 256GB RAM ROM setup, which can offer an additional RAM boost of up to 24GB which is again the highest in the segment. Performance is also not an issue owed to the Moto G64 5G carrying the world’s 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor, a powerful octa-core processor offering frequencies up to 2.5GHz.

In addition to the above, the affordable Moto G45 5G – with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3- the segment’s fastest 5G processor, a 120Hz display, Pantone curated colours and a premium vegan leather design will be available in 4+128GB and 8+128GB variants at an effective price of just Rs. 9,999* 10,999 and10,999* respectively.

Further, the motorola edge 50 which comes with MIL-810H Military grade protection, Curved 144Hz pOLED display, IP68 Underwater protection and a host of Moto AI features will be available at a disruptive starting price of just 24,999*.

Details of all the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their complete smartphone range during the Big Billion Days sale are mentioned below:

Motorola Smartphones – Big Billion Day Offer List:-

Model Specification Regular Price Flipkart Big Billion Days Offer Effective pricing with offers* Festive Sale start Date motorola edge 50 Pro (12+256 GB) · World’s 1st AI Powered Pro-Grade Camera | 50MP + 13MP + 10MP | 50MP Front Camera · World’s 1st 1.5K 144Hz True Colour 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Display · Segment’s Best Charging | 125W Turbo Power + 50W wireless + 10W Reverse Power Sharing · Style Sync with AI Generative Theming Rs 35,999 Rs 29,999 Rs 27,999* (2K bank discount or exchange) Book now and lock at lowest ever pricing at just Rs 999. Sale start from 27th Sep. Early access 26th Sep motorola edge50 Fusion (8+128 GB) · Segment’s Best Sony LYTIA LYT-700C Camera | 50MP + 13MP | 32MP Front Camera · Segment’s best 144Hz 10-bit pOLED 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ curved Display · Segment’s only IP68 and Smart Water Touch · 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM · 5000 mAh Battery · Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor Rs 22,999 Rs 20,999 Rs 19,999* (1K bank discount or exchange) Book now and lock at lowest ever pricing at just Rs 999. Sale start from 27th Sep. Early access 26th Sep motorola edge50 Fusion (12+256 GB) · Segment’s Best Sony LYTIA LYT-700C Camera | 50MP + 13MP | 32MP Front Camera · Segment’s best 144Hz 10-bit pOLED 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ curved Display · Segment’s only IP68 and Smart Water Touch · 12 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM · 5000 mAh Battery · Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor Rs 24,999 Rs 22,999 Rs 21,999* (1K bank discount or exchange) Book now and lock at lowest ever pricing at just Rs 999. Sale start from 27th Sep. Early access 26th Sep motorola edge50 Neo (8+256 GB) · India’s Lightest IP68 MIL-810H Military Grade Certified Durability · Segment’s best PPI (460ppi) LTPO 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Super HD Display · Segment’s most advanced Sony sensor LYTIA 700C with segment’s best AI features | 50MP + 13MP + 10MP | 32MP Front Camera · 8 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM · 4310 mAh Battery · Dimensity 7300 Processor Rs 23,999 (BBD Special Launch) Rs 23,999 Rs 22,999* (1K bank discount or exchange) Book now and lock at lowest ever pricing at just Rs 999. Sale start from 27th Sep. Early access 26th Sep moto g85 5G (8+128 GB) · 3D curved endless edge 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ Display · Sony – LYTIA 600 Camera with OIS | 50MP + 8MP | 32MP Front Camera · Premium Vegan Leather Finish design · 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM · 5000 mAh Battery · Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Processor Rs 17,999 Rs 16,999 Rs 15,999* (1K bank discount or exchange) Festive Sale starts from 27th Sep. Early access 26th Sep moto g85 5G (12+256 GB) · 3D curved endless edge 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ Display · Sony – LYTIA 600 Camera with OIS | 50MP + 8MP | 32MP Front Camera · Premium Vegan Leather Finish design · 12 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM · 5000 mAh Battery · Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Processor Rs 19,999 Rs 18,999 Rs 17,999* (1K bank discount or exchange) Festive Sale starts from 27th Sep. Early access 26th Sep moto g64 5G (12+256 GB) · 6000 mAh Battery · 12 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB · Dimensity 7025 Processor · 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display · 50MP (OIS) + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera Rs 16,999 Rs 14,999 Rs 13,999* (1K bank discount or exchange) Festive Sale starts from 27th Sep. Early access 26th Sep moto g45 5G (4+128 GB) · 4 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB · 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display · 50MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera · 5000 mAh Battery · Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Processor Rs 10,999 Rs 9,999 Rs 9,999* (1K bank discount or exchange) Festive Sale starts from 27th Sep. Early access 26th Sep moto g45 5G (8+128 GB) · 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB · 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display · 50MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera · 5000 mAh Battery · Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Processor Rs 12,999 Rs 11,999 Rs 10,999* (1K bank discount or exchange) Festive Sale starts from 27th Sep. Early access 26th Sep motorola edge50 (8+256 GB) · 8 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM · 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Display · 50MP + 13MP + 10MP | 32MP Front Camera · 5000 mAh Battery · Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition Processor Rs 27,999 Rs 26,999 Rs 24,999 (2K bank discount or exchange) Sale is live at lowest BBD price Motorola edge50 Ultra (12+512 GB) · 12 GB RAM | 512 GB ROM · 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Display · 50MP + 50MP + 64MP | 50MP Front Camera · 4500 mAh Battery · 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform Processor Rs 59,999 Rs 51,999 Rs 49,999* (2K bank discount or exchange) Sale is live at lowest BBD price moto g04s (4+64 GB) · 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB · 16.76 cm (6.6 inch) HD+ Display · 50MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera · 5000 mAh Battery · T606 Processor Rs 7499 Rs 6999 Rs 6999 Sale is live at lowest BBD price

Motorola this year entered into TWS segment and launched its premium range of earbuds. With moto buds+ being the Segment’s 1st and only earbuds with Sound by Bose. The Motorola buds+ and buds are also available at incredible prices this Big Billion Days.

Details below:

Moto buds+ · Segment’s 1st and only earbuds with Sound tuned by Bose · Dual dynamic drivers (11mm + 6mm) · Wireless Charging support · Dolby Head tracking + Dolby Atmos + Hi res audio · Intelligent ANC upto 46db with Transparency Mode · IPX4 water resistance Rs 9,999 Rs 6,999 Rs 6,299 Sale is live at lowest BBD price Moto buds · Large dynamic drivers (12.4mm) · Pantone Curated Colors · Dolby Atmos + Hi res audio · Dynamic ANC upto50db with Transparent Mode · IPX4 water resistance Rs 4,999 Rs 2,299 Rs 2,299 Sale is live at lowest BBD price

Along with smartphones and earbuds, Motorola will also be introducing its lineup of Televisions in various segments such as QLED, mini LED, and UHD among others.

The 16 models will be available in special Big Billion Days discounted prices as enclosed below:

FSN Brand Segment Screen Size Big Billion Day Pricing TVSGYDXTENPGVD9Z Motorola QLED 43 Inch 24,499 TVSGYDXTY7HJMMZJ Motorola QLED 32 Inch 11,499 TVSGRFZNKSWQN6G8 Motorola 43_fhd 43 Inch 19,999 TVSGRFZN4AXHVHFQ Motorola 43_4k 43 Inch 21,999 TVSGRFZNMPKT7RVK Motorola 40 40 Inch 18,499 TVSGYDXTMHNQFEFS Motorola mini LED 55 Inch 39,999 TVSGRFZN7VS3AKFM Motorola 32_Smart 32 Inch 10,999 TVSGYDXTHEKD9FJR Motorola mini LED 50 Inch 36,999 TVSGYDXT5PAWAPBJ Motorola mini LED 65 Inch 61,999 TVSGRFZNVQNJG29Z Motorola 50 50 Inch 26,999 TVSGRFZNG6FY3D2S Motorola 55 55 Inch 32,999 TVSGRFZNYDWVHZ7F Motorola UHD 65 Inch 40,999 TVSGRTDDGYA4HPWU Motorola QLED 65 Inch 42,999 TVSGSRQ9SXPXPTXJ Motorola QLED 55 Inch 32,999 TVSGS8QHB7DWASB7 Motorola UHD 70 Inch 59,999 TVSGYDXT7SNHGVB3 Motorola QLED 50 Inch 29,999

*T&C Apply. Prices include the bank/pre-paid/Exchange offers until offers/stocks last. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com.

Please note that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.