Motorola Unveils Edge S Pro: Check Details

New Delhi: The American company, Motorola has officially unveiled the Motorola Edge S Pro in the Chinese market. The handset is currently available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from August 10, 2021. Key highlights of the phone include a 10-bit 144Hz OLED display, up to 12GB of RAM and a 108MP triple rear camera setup. The company has not revealed any information regarding the availability of the phone in the international markets including India.

Price

Coming to the pricing, Motorola Edge S Pro is priced at CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs 27,500) for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB model costs CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 30,950) whereas the 8GB + 256GB variants gets a price tag of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 34,389). The 12GB + 256GB configuration is priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 37,830).

Motorola Edge S Pro specifications, features

Motorola Edge S Pro flaunts a sleek rectangular-shaped design with curved edges. The camera module at the back accommodates three lenses. At the front, a tiny punch hole is placed at the centre for housing the selfie camera. Also Read – Best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Realme Narzo 30, and more

As far as the core aspects are concerned, the Motorola Edge S Pro features a 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED panel. Moto has upgraded the refresh rate from 90Hz to 144Hz on the new Moto Edge S-series phone. The display has a touch sampling rate of 576Hz, HDR10+ compatibility, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and SGS eye protection certification. In terms of hardware, the US handset maker pitched the same Snapdragon 870 mobile platform found in the Motorola Edge S. The chipset is paired with 12GB of Turbo LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of Turbo UFS 3.1 storage.

On the optics front, the triple camera layout packs a 108-megapixel primary rear camera; an 8-megapixel periscope camera with OIS, 5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom; and a 16-megapixel ultrawide angle camera with 120-degree FoV that doubles up as a macro lens. Upfront, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. As for the software, the phone runs MYUI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. In terms of backup, the Moto Edge S Pro packs a slightly small 4520mAh battery. The phone measures 7.9mm and weighs 189 grams.