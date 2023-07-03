Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Launched In India: Check Price & Specs

New Delhi: Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand, and the pioneer of the flip phones disrupted the Indian smartphone market again today with the launch of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40, the latest additions to its flagship Razr smartphones series.

This announcement brings back the iconic Razr, dipped in cutting-edge technology and style-driven self-expression, to Flip the Script of foldable smartphones. Each feature of this new family is carefully crafted to meet the needs of modern consumers who want to stand out and who want the best version of a modern flip phone. Motorola also announced India’s leading Bollywood actress Kriti Sanonas its new brand ambassador at the launch event held today in the city.

Leading the pack is the Razr 40 ultra which is the thinnest flippable smartphone in the industry when flipped closed – and includes the powerful Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, efficient battery, and the largest external display of any flip phone. This incredible External Display comes with an astonishing 3.6” pOLED screen which is fully capable of supporting multiple apps and functions even when it is closed, so users can view more at a glance and access the content which matters the most. Users can respond to messages, take a selfie, get directions, play games, listen to music on Spotify and enjoy watching YouTube all on this large external display. Moreover, this external display is also the smoothest with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate making switching between apps and scrolling websites quite seamless. This external display comes with a peak brightness of 1100nits thus having clear screen visibility even outdoors. Also, this display has Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus Protection ensuring durability for rough usage. Furthermore, the external display also features the highest resolution in its class, with over a billion shades of true-to-life colours thanks to 10bit and 100% DCI-P3 features thus enhancing the viewing experience. This large external display opens up a plethora of use cases for consumers, from content creation to applying makeup or taking a quick look before you take a selfie.

This is not enough as when the Motorola Razr 40 ultra smartphone flips open, it reveals a nearly creaseless and ultra-smooth display, which has a vivid 6.9″ pOLED screen with the highest screen refresh rate of 165Hz and peak brightness of 1400nits enabling users to have even better smartphone experience when fully open. Motorola Razr 40 also comes with a similar display configuration with a refresh rate peaks at 144Hz which makes it ultra smooth too.

In terms of design, Motorola is offering an iconic piece of nostalgia in a modern infinitely flexible design. The Razr 40 Ultra folds completely in half with the top and bottom edges aligning perfectly for a seamless, gapless, ultra-thin and sleek look. Unlike most other flip phones, the Razr 40 ultra, does not leave any visible crease on the screen because of its redesigned teardrop hinge. It also comes with the industry’s first dual-axis tracking, which reduces the size of the device, thus making both the Razr phones the World’s Slimmest Flippable phones in the industry when flipped close. The iconic design of the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 features a combination of a metal frame with a premium vegan leather option on the back making it easy to grip and soft to the touch.

Redefining the smartphone experience, the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 come with Flex View technology which offers new ways to interact, capture, and create. Users can angle the device to easily view content, video chat with friends, and more. When standing on its own, the device enables users to frame the perfect shot and capture the perfect pose using gesture capture and auto-smile capture. The device comes packed with features of a high-end smartphone and therefore this device is an ideal match for trendsetters, and tastemakers who like to stand out in a crowd but also for digital minimalists who want to disconnect and take back control of their device.

As per the camera, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with a powerful 12MP main camera sensor using Instant Dual Pixel PDAF for a faster, more accurate performance, even in the most sensitive lighting conditions. Owning to the phenomenal combination of a wide f/1.5 aperture lens with OIS to eliminate unwanted shakes and produce pictures with beautiful soft-focus backgrounds, this is perfect for content creators who are always on the go and like to capture and share flawless pictures. The Razr 40 ultra also has a Night Vision mode for the video to capture brighter footage with more detail, better clarity, and more accurate colour when shooting in low-light environments. Rounding out the cameras is a 13MP ultrawide + macro vision lens that allows for wide-angle shots that fit 3X more into the frame than a standard lens. Users can also flip open Razr 40 Ultra and use the 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls or keep their hands free by folding the phone into the ideal view for the perfect selfie. Moreover, users can also leverage the high-quality camera and massive display as a mirror for a quick makeup or going live. Similarly, the Motorola Razr 40 boasts the highest resolution sensor to ever be featured in any of Motorola’s foldable smartphones. The device features a 64MP main camera with OIS, a 13MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision lens on the rear, and a 32 MP camera on the front for capturing breathtaking images and high-quality video calls.

Fueling all these features, and much more is the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which comes with advanced AI and fast refresh rates, and 5G connections. While the Motorola Razr 40 boasts the Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, based on a 4nm platform. When it comes to multi-media, the Razr 40 Ultra is more than just a marvellous display, it also packs Dolby Atmos for an enhanced auditory experience. So now, users can not only enjoy exceptional visual details but also experience multi-dimensional sound, which brings out more clarity, detail, and depth. Combining that with the new Spatial Sound by Moto, makes the sound feel even more immersive and fills the space around the user whether they are listening to music or watching their favourite movie. Regarding the battery, the Razr 40 ultra has an ultra-fast 33W TurboPower charger coming in the box and supports wireless charging, on a lasting battery of 3800mAH, which is larger than the previous generation of Razr while the Motorola Razr 40 comes equipped with a massive 4200mAH battery.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Prashant Mani, Executive Director – Motorola Asia Pacific, said, “Motorola has been a pioneer in technology and innovation. We are proud to launch the two latest additions to the iconic razr legacy, keeping up with the tradition of disrupting the market and raising the bar with every single product. These cutting-edge devices embody our relentless pursuit of pushing boundaries, bringing together exceptional design, remarkable functionality, and unrivalled user experience. We are confident that the razr 40 ultra and razr 40 will shape the future of foldable smartphones and exceed the expectations of our valued customers.”

Commenting on the availability of the product, Mr. Ranjit Babu, Director of Wireless and Home Entertainment, at Amazon India said “At Amazon, we’ve always put our customers first. We strive to understand the needs and desires of our customers and constantly seek ways to enhance their experience. We believe that providing a wide selection of high-quality products is key to achieving this vision. And today, with the launch of the Razr 40 series, we take another significant leap in that direction. We are proud to launch the Motorola Razr 40 and 40 Ultra on Prime Day and look forward to delighting our customers with this exciting addition to our premium smartphone selection.

Motorola is bringing bold colour options to the new Razr 40 Ultra including the Pantone® Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta in premium vegan leather design, a shade that is exclusive to Motorola devices, along with the option of Infinite Black with a matte finish glass body. Whereas the Motorola Razr 40, comes in a premium vegan leather finish with three trendy colours, namely: Sage Green, a contemporary green tone, Vanilla Cream, a true off-white classic, and Summer Lilac, which is a mystical purple shade.

Both devices run on Android 13 and come with a promise of 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches, with personalization available as per needs and the signature Motorola experiences such as the simple gestures, and custom entertainment settings are also available. Furthermore, the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 offer an extensive suite of security features, including ThinkShield, Moto Secure, and Moto KeySafe.

Availability & Pricing

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be available at a launch price of Rs 89,999/- while the Motorola Razr 40 will be available at a launch price of Rs 59,999/-

The smartphones will go on sale from 15th July 2023, 12 PM on Amazon, and Motorola.in, Reliance Digital and other leading retail stores. Both smartphones are part of the prime day on Amazon specials starting 15th July 2023.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will also be available on Pre-booking starting 3rd July, 6 PM onwards on Amazon.in.

Product details are also listed on amazon on below links:

Affordability Offers:

Consumers can choose from the following two offers to purchase the device:

For Motorola Razr 40 Ultra:

7,000 Instant Cashback/ Discount on ICICI bank Credit card and Credit card EMI transactions, making the effective price of the product Rs. 82,999

No Cost EMIs up to 12 months on HDFC Bank^ and up to 9 months on other leading banks–making the effective ownership cost starting at just 7,500/month.

For Motorola Razr 40:

5,000 Instant Cashback/ Discount on ICICI bank Credit card and Credit card EMI transactions making the effective price of the product Rs. 54,999

Alternatively, Customers can avail an Exchange Bump up Offer of Rs. 3,000 over the exchange value of an old device

No Cost EMIs up to 12 months on HDFC Bank^ and up to 9 months on other leading banks–making the effective ownership cost starting at just 5,000/month.

^ Only on Amazon

Operator Offers:

Reliance Jio Offer: Benefits worth Rs. 15,000 on both Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40

Rs 99 vouchers for 36 months worth Rs 3564 Additional 10GB 5G data per month for 36 months @ Rs 10 / GB Travel, Shopping and Lifestyle offers @ Rs 8200/- on apps like AJio, Yatra, ET Prime and Zoomin.

To know more about the offer: www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-razr40-offer-2023

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Spec Detail Operating System Android™ 13 (Assured upgrade to Android 14, 15 and 16 + 4 years of security updates) System Architecture / Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform Memory 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB built-in UFS 3.1 Body Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus on both front and rear (Infinite Black and Glacier Blue)

Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus on front, Vegan leather on rear (Viva Magenta)

7000 series aluminum (frame) Dimensions Open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99mm

Closed: 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1mm Weight 188.5g (Infinite Black, Glacier Blue)

184.5g (Viva Magenta) Water protection IP52 Water-repellent design Display Main display: 6.9″ FHD+ pOLED display

External display: 3.6″ pOLED display Display Technology Main display:

LTPO

Foldable AMOLED

HDR10+

10-bit

120% DCI-P3 color gamut

Up to 165Hz refresh rate

Touch rate: 240Hz/360Hz (game mode only)

Peak Brightness: 1400 nits External display:

Flexible AMOLED

HDR10+

10-bit

100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Up to 144Hz refresh rate

Touch rate: 120Hz/360Hz (game mode only)

Peak Brightness: 1100 nits Display Resolution Main display: FHD+ (2640 x 1080) | 413ppi

External display: 1066 x 1056 | 413ppi Display Aspect Ratio Main display: 22:9

External display: 1:1 Screen-to-body ratio Active Area-Body: 85.4% Battery 3800mAh non-removable Charging 30W TurboPower™ charging support

5W wireless charging support (charger sold separately) Charger Type IN Networks 5G | 4G: LTE (Cat20) | 3G: UMTS / HSPA+ | 2G: GSM / EDGE Bands (by model) 3G: GSM850/900/1800/1900; BC0; W1/2/4/5/8

4G: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/34/38/39/40/41/42/43/48/66

5G sub-6: N1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/41/66/77/78/79 Main Rear Camera 12MP (f/1.5, 1.4μm) | OIS Camera 2 13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | Ultra-wide + macro | FOV 108° Flash Single LED flash Rear camera software Main

Burst Shot, Auto Smile Capture, Spot Color, Smart Composition, Shot Optimization, Active Photos, Dual Capture, Live Filter, Portrait Mode, Panorama, HDR, Auto Night Vision, Pro Mode, Super Resolution, Google Lens™ Integration Wide & Macro

Burst Shot, Auto Smile Capture, Spot Color, Smart Composition, Active Photo, Dual Capture (as wide), Live Filter, HDR, Night Vision (as wide), Auto Night Vision (as wide), Pro Mode, Google Lens™ Integration Rear camera video capture Main: UHD (30fps) | UHD (60fps) | FHD (30fps) | FHD (60fps)

Wide & Macro: UHD (30fps) | FHD (30fps) Rear camera video software Main

Spot Color, Dual Capture, Hyperlapse, Super Slow Motion, HDR10+, Video Night Vision, Portrait Video Wide & Macro

Spot Color, Dual Capture (as wide), Hyperlapse, Horizon Lock Front camera Main display

32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) | 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel External display

Main: 12MP (f/1.5, 1.4μm) | OIS

Wide: 13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | FOV 108° Front camera software 32MP selfie camera

Burst Shot, Gesture Selfie, Auto Smile Capture, Selfie Animation, Spot Color, Active Photo, Dual Capture, Live Filter, Face Beauty, Portrait Mode Beauty, HDR, Auto Night Vision, Portrait Night Vision, Photo Booth External display

Main

Burst Shot, Gesture Selfie, Auto Smile Capture, Live Filter, Face Beauty, Portrait Mode Beauty, HDR, Auto Night Vision, Portrait Video, Portrait Night Vision, Photo Booth, Mirror Mode Wide

Burst Shot, Gesture Capture, Auto Smile Capture, Live Filter, Face Beauty, Portrait Mode Beauty, HDR, Auto Night Vision, Portrait Night Vision, Photo Booth Front camera video capture 32MP selfie camera

UHD(30fps) | UHD(60fps), FHD(30fps), FHD(60fps) External display

Main: UHD(30fps) | UHD(60fps) | FHD(30fps) | FHD(60fps)

Wide: UHD (30fps) | FHD (30fps) Front camera video software 32MP selfie camera

Spot Color, Dual Capture, Hyperlapse, Face Beauty for Videos, Portrait Video External display

Main

Timelapse, Spot Color for Videos, Face Beauty for Videos, Portrait Video

Wide

Timelapse, Spot Color for Videos, Face Beauty for Videos, Portrait Video SIM Slot eSIM + physical SIM FM Radio No Audio Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® and Spatial Sound

Qualcomm® Snapdragon Sound™ Microphones 3 microphones Headphset jack No Bluetooth® technology Bluetooth® 5.3 Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/Wi-Fi 6e

2.4GHz & 5GHz & 6GHz

Wi-Fi hotspot USB Type-C port (USB 2.0) NFC Yes Location Services GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, Sensors Fingerprint reader, Proximity + light sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, eCompass, Hall sensor, Security Side fingerprint reader, Face unlock Inbox Accesorries Charger, USB Type-C cable, guides, SIM tool, protective case My UX Personalize: Themes, Fonts, Colors, Icon shape, Display size and text, Layout, Peek display, Sounds, Dark mode, External display

Gestures: Quick launch, Sidebar, Quick capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split

Moto Secure: Secure folder, Network protection, Lock screen security, PIN pad scramble, Privacy dashboard, Security, Permission manager, Privacy controls

Display: Peek display, Attentive display

Play: Games, Dolby Atmos®, Media controls, Video call effects, Live preview

Razr Tips: Take a tour, What’s new in Android 13, Getting started, Shortcuts, Calls, Camera, Apps & Transitions Voice Control Google Assistant Colors Infinite Black; Viva Magenta Device Name motorola razr 40 ultra

Motorola Razr 40