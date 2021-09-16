Motorola Moto E20 Launched With Dual Rear Cameras: Know Details

New Delhi: The Lenovo-owned firm Motorola has launched Moto Moto E20 in the European market as the latest affordable mannequin. The latest smartphone comes with a fundamental {hardware} that features an HD+ show and a Unisoc SoC. The Motorola Moto E20 additionally carries a twin rear digital camera setup and runs on the Android 11 Go Version.

Motorola Moto E20 price

The Motorola Moto E20 has been priced at 99.99 euros (around Rs.8,700) for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model alone, according to a report from Android world. The phone is reportedly available in Coastal Blue and Graphite Gray colors and will be available for purchase in the Netherlands from October.

Motorola Moto E20 Specifications

In terms of specs, the Motorola Moto E20 is said to run Android 11 (Go edition) and has a 6.5-inch MaxxVision HD + display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and refresh rate. of 60 Hz. The phone would be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, as well as 2 GB of RAM. It would have a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel main sensor with an f / 2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Motorola Moto E20 is also said to have a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front, with an f / 2.2 lens.

Motorola provided 32GB of on-board storage that supports expansion via a microSD card, according to the report. Connectivity options would include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back and a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant, the report says. Additionally, the phone is said to have an IP52 certification for dust and water resistance.

The Motorola Moto E20 battery is said to be 4000mAh with supports for a 10W charge. In addition, the phone measures 164.8 x 75.5 x 8.5mm and weighs 184 grams.

Motorola Moto E40 specifications (expected)

The reference site Geekbench allegedly listed the Motorola Moto E40 with some of its specifications. The site suggests that the phone runs Android 11 and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SoC. It also states that the Moto E40 can come with at least 4GB of RAM, which is 2GB more than the Moto E20.