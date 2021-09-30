Motorola Launches Revou-Q Premium QLED TVs In India: Price & Specs

New Delhi: Motorola has launched the Revou-Q TV series in India on Wednesday. The Lenovo-owned brand had launched the Revou TV range with an LED panel last October. The television comes with premium specifications and features including a bundled gamepad. Read on to know more about the latest Motorola Revou-Q TV.

Motorola Revou-Q TV series price in India

The Motorola Revou Q 50-inch priced at Rs 49,999 while the 55-inch variant carries a price tag of Rs 54,999. Both televisions will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting October 3rd.

Motorola Revou-Q TV specifications and features

The Motorola Revou-Q TV series is offered in 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes bearing a UHD 4K resolution and 400 nits brightness. The display features QLED technology with support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, 102 percent NTSC colour gamut, and Gamma Engine 2.2. The televisions come with a curved stand, veneer textured bezel, and a streamlined back cover.

In terms of audio, the Motorola Revou-Q series is equipped with a four-unit speaker system comprising of twin speakers and tweeters. It is capable of producing 60W sound output and comes with features like JBL, Harman AudioEFX, and Dolby Atmos.

Under the hood, the Motorola Revou-Q TV series is powered by a quad-core 1.1GHz processor paired with a 700MHz G31 GPU onboard. It packs 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The television runs Android 11 and features built-in Google Assistant, Play Store, and popular OTT apps.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Revou-Q TV series include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. The televisions ship with a gamepad and a bundled remote with dedicated hotkeys for Assistant, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.