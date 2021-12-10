Motorola Launches Moto G51 5G Smartphone In India: Check Details

New Delhi: Motorola has added a new smartphone named Moto G51 5G to its G-series. The latest smartphone is the most affordable 5G smartphone and comes with support for as many as 12 5G bands. Read on to know more about the handset.

Price

The Moto G51 is priced at Rs 14,999. It offers two colour options that include Bright Silver, Indigo Blue. The budget 5G smartphone goes on sale starting December 16 via Flipkart.

Specification

The Moto G51 comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen. It has a hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera. The device has a Full HD+ Soc. It comes with an 83.81 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of optics, it comes with a triple-camera setup. It includes 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The phone also features a 13MP front camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone runs Android 11-based MyUX. It packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging out of the box.