Motorola launches moto g45 5G – The segment’s fastest 5G smartphone

By Itishree Sethy

New Delhi: China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on August 21 launched the Moto g45 5G in India.

The budget smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and boasts a 5,000mAh battery. The Moto g45 5G is priced at Rs 9,999, including all offers. It will be available for purchase on the company’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores from August 28.

The Moto g45 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and supports 13 5G bands. The device is based on Android 14 and features a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The budget 5G smartphone supports Dolby Atmos surround sound and Hi-Res audio.

The Moto g45 5G sports a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The main camera is paired with a 2MP depth-sensing sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 16MP camera sensor.
The Moto g45 5G boasts a vegan-leather coating on the back panel for leather-like texture. The Moto g45 5G will be available in brilliant blue, brilliant green, and viva magenta colour options. It is offered with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Display: 6.5-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth sensor
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • OS: Android 14-based HelloUI
  • Battery: 5000mAh
Motorola Moto g45 5G: Variants and introductory offers
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs. 10,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs. 12,999
As for the introductory offers, buyers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 1000 on Axis Bank, and IDFC First Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. This is applicable from August 28 till September 10, said Motorola.
Itishree Sethy
