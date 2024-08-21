Motorola launches moto g45 5G – The segment’s fastest 5G smartphone
New Delhi: China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on August 21 launched the Moto g45 5G in India.
The budget smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and boasts a 5,000mAh battery. The Moto g45 5G is priced at Rs 9,999, including all offers. It will be available for purchase on the company’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores from August 28.
The Moto g45 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and supports 13 5G bands. The device is based on Android 14 and features a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The budget 5G smartphone supports Dolby Atmos surround sound and Hi-Res audio.
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
- RAM: up to 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Display: 6.5-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Audio: Dolby Atmos
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth sensor
- Front camera: 16MP
- OS: Android 14-based HelloUI
- Battery: 5000mAh
- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs. 10,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs. 12,999
