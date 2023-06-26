Motorola Introduces Stunning Rose Gold and Satin Maroon Variants for moto g32

New Delhi: Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brandis pleased to announce the introduction of two stunning new color variants for its most loved moto g32 smartphone. A device that is truly #AllYouWant will now be available in Rose Gold and Satin Maroon, adding a touch of elegance and style to the device.The smartphone boasts a super smooth 90Hz FHD+ 6.5” display, providing users with clearer and sharper views with seamless transitions. Powering the moto g32 is a Snapdragon® 680 Octa-core processor, which ensures smooth performance and a seamless user experience.

Whether it’s watching videos or browsing through photos, the moto g32’s display delivers an immersive visual experience.In addition to its brilliant display, the moto g32 features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos®, enabling users to enjoyfuller sound, improved clarity, and enhanced bass with every beat. The device delivers a rich audio experience, making it perfect for entertainment and media consumption.

moto g32 is built with exceptional camera capabilities, the device features a 50 MP quad-function camera system that captures super clear shots in any lighting condition. Additionally, the 16MP selfie camera ensures stunning self-portraits, while 8MP ultra-wide and depth camera offers a 118º ultra-wide-angle lens, fitting 4x more into the frame compared to a standard lens. The camera system also provides depth-sensing capabilities, enabling users to capture professional-looking portraits with a blurred background effect.

The moto g32 stands out in terms of security and privacy with its remarkable ThinkShield for mobile protection feature. Running on a near-stock Android 12, the device offers enhanced protection from threats and guarantees the user’s peace of mind. Furthermore, Motorola assures an update to Android 13 and provides 3 years of security updates for the moto g32.

With its massive 5000mAh battery and 33W Turbopower™ charger, the moto g32 allows users to power through their day without worrying about battery life. The device ensures extended usage and quick charging capabilities, providing a hassle-free smartphone experience.The device remains cool even during intensive usage, ensuring optimal performance at all times.

Storage is never an issue with the moto g32, as it comes with 8GB RAMand 128 GBof built-in storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Users can utilize sufficient space for their photos, games, movies, apps, and songs without worrying about storage limitations.

The moto g32 is designed to withstand everyday challenges with its IP52 water-repellent design, offering protection against accidental spills and splashes. Additionally, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint reader, allowing users to unlock their smartphones quickly and conveniently.Other notable features of the moto g32 include 2×2 MIMO for improved connectivity, ensuring faster and more stable network connections.

The new Rose Gold and Satin Maroon color variants of the moto g32 will be available for purchase starting today. Motorola continues to innovate and deliver affordable smartphones with exceptional features and performance, catering to the diverse needs of consumers.

Availability and Pricing

Available in four amazing color variants – Rose Gold, Satin Maroon, Mineral Grey, and Satin Silver, the moto g32 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will go on sale starting 12 noon, 26th June, on Flipkart and Motorola.in

Price – Rs 11,999/-