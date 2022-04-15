Motorola G52 Launched With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Chip & Android 12: Details Here

New Delhi: Motorola Moto G52 was launched in Europe as the latest handset from the Lenovo-owned brand. The new Moto G-series phone comes with features like hole-punch display design, 90Hz refresh rate display, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and triple rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The smartphone includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to provide 37.9 hours of backup on a single charge. The Moto G52 succeeds the Moto G51 which debuted last year.

Moto G52 price

Moto G52 price starts at Euro 249.99 (Rs 14,300) and comes in Charcoal Grey, Porcelain White and Glacier Blue colour options. The handset will roll out in Europe first, followed by Latin America and India in the coming weeks.

Moto G52 Specs And Features

Moto G52’s face is a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a central cutout for the selfie camera. This is a 16MP sensor. Meanwhile, at the back, there is a 50MP main camera followed by an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro module. You get to shoot up to 1080p at 30 frames per second from both sides. The phone has got a Snapdragon 680 handling processing at the heart. It also relies on 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This memory combination might differ in other markets. Inside the phone, there is also a 5000mAh battery keeping the lights on. It can be charged with a 30W adapter. Rest, the phone also ships with USB-C 2.0 port, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and Android 12. Although it has its My UX on top, the software experience should be mostly bloat-free and ad-free.