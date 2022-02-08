Motorola Edge Series Phone To Launch In India On February 24th

New Delhi: Motorola is all set to launch its Edge-series phone in India on February 24th. The Lenovo-owned brand hasn’t explicitly revealed the name of the device but it is expected to be the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. It appears that the company could be teasing the arrival of the Edge 30 Pro flagship phone.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications (expected)

Earlier this month, the renders of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro surfaced on the web. It looks similar to the Chinese variant of the Edge X30. If the upcoming Edge 30 Pro is indeed a rebrand of the X30, then we can expect the device to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout, a 144Hz refresh rate, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The Edge 30 Pro could come with a triple rear camera setup of 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth unit. There is a 60MP front-facing selfie snapper.

Internally, the Moto Edge 30 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 68W fast charging. Software-wise, the smartphone ships with Android 12 out of the box.