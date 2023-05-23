Motorola edge 40 launched in India; check specs & price

New Delhi: Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Motorola edge 40, the latest addition to its premium edge franchise; disrupting the Indian smartphone market with many world’s first and segment-first features.

The edge 40 is the world’s Slimmest 5G smartphone with IP68-rated underwater protection. While being super slim, it is light weight too. The smartphone has premium vegan leather finish with metal frame providing a soft tactile touch along with a solid grip and comes with exciting colors (Green and Black). It also comes with an option of PMMA acrylic glass finish in blue color. The IP68 feature makes it an ideal smartphone of choice for those seeking an adventure-packed life without worrying about accidental water submersion. Mixing style and performance, the edge 40 comes with the world’s 1st MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Processor along with the segment first144Hz 3D curved display (6.55″ pOLEDHDR10+), Plus an incredible 50MP camera setup with the widest f/1.4 aperture available in a smartphone, OIS and flagship grade features such as Horizon lockthat allow for stunning images and videos in any light.

In terms of performance, motorola edge 40 boasts the blazing fast MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset that offers smoother gaming experience with faster frame rates and supports higher resolution videos along with fast download speeds on5G and Wi-Fi networks. This Dimensity 8020 chipset also delivers faster CPU and GPU speeds and greater power efficiency, making it easy to keep up with daily tasks and longer battery backup. Supported with 8GB RAM for smoother multitasking, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage consumers get ample room for photos, movies, songs, apps, and games. Staying true to its promise of providing the best 5G phones in India, the motorola edge 40 is no exception, providing support for14 5G bands, 3 Carrier Aggregation and WiFi6 for seamless and fast connectivity.

Furthermore, when streaming content and playing games, a big, beautiful display is paramount, and the motorola edge 40 delivers a 6.55” 144Hz pOLED display that features borderless 3D curved edges for an all-encompassing view. The immersive display is complete with Full HD+ resolution, which makes for a sharper picture with less pixelation, along with HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 color range for a wider range of colors that appear more vivid and true to life. When gaming, scrolling or multitasking, consumers can also take advantage of a fast and fluid 144Hz refresh rate to smoothly navigate their device. The cinematic viewing experience is accompanied by immersive audio with Dolby Atmos®, which invites listeners into a richer audio experience by bringing out more depth, clarity, and details across their favorite entertainment – whether enjoyed through the device’s stereo speakers or headphones. Plus, Motorola Spatial Sound makes the sound coming from users’ headphones or speakers feel more immersive as it fills the space around them when they’re listening to music or playing games. Altogether, the motorola edge 40 display and audio offerings deliver an entertainment experience that is captivating and true to life.

For photography enthusiasts, the smartphone features an advanced camera system with its 50MP main camera having widest aperture available in a smartphone of f/1.4, a fast-focusing ambient light sensor, OIS, and a massive 2.0μm ultra pixel that captures tons of light for sharper photos. Moreover, the smartphone supports a 13MP ultrawide camera with Macro Vision letting users fit more in the frame or get closer to their subject, along with a 32MP hi-res selfie camera that guarantees excellent group or solo shots in all lighting conditions. Additionally, there are multiple flagship grade camera features such as Horizon Lock Stabilization, Video Portrait, Audio Zoom and Vlog Mode for users to explore their creativity without boundaries. The horizon lock feature is another segment first and advances level of OIS which impeccably captures action shots, keeping the camera stable even while rotating up to 360 degrees thus making users not worrying of shaky videos. Additionally, the processing occurs in real-time, without latency, ensuring clear images.

Additionally, the smartphone features a powerful 4400mAh battery that provides long-lasting battery life, perfectly matching the fast-paced lifestyle of today’s generation. The 68W TurboPowerTM charging also allows users to recharge their phone in just 10 minutes, giving enough power to last the day. It comes with powerful 68W charger in the box with C2C cable which makes reverse charging of other devices also possible through this smartphone. For added convenience, there is also an option of 15W wireless charging which makes Motorola edge40 the 1st and only smartphone in this segment to support wireless charging.

This revolutionary device runs on latest Android 13 and provides enhanced security with its Moto Secure and Thinkshield for mobile security. The Moto Secure feature is a go-to destination for all the vital security and privacy features on a user’s smartphone. With this feature users can manage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for their most sensitive data.

This is also the 1st Android smartphone in its segment to feature an eSIM option which offers better security and data encryption between the device and sim. It also has a physical sim support along with e-SIM thus making it a dual sim smartphone. To enhance the overall smartphone experience of users, motorola edge 40 also comes equipped with the exclusive features like Ready Fo rand Family Spaces. The Ready For feature lets users connect their smartphone wirelessly to a TV to play mobile games, make video calls, and use the smartphone’s apps on a big screen. While the Family Spaces feature allows a Motorola user to remotely control another Motorola smartphone user’s screen for remote guidance, selecting interface of certain apps, exercising parental control, and managing the timing of other users, especially kids, using the apps on their smartphone.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Prashant Mani, Executive Director – Motorola Asia Pacific, said, ” motorola edge 40 is the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, impeccable design and software experiences, that caters to the ever-evolving demands of our consumers. It exemplifies our commitment to providing our consumers with the best-in-class smartphone experience, that enables them to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced world. We are confident that this will be a game changer in India’s smartphone market, setting new benchmarks for its segment.”

With its competitive pricing and impressive specs, the Motorola Edge 40’s is a stand out device, appealing to many different consumer cohorts, be it tech enthusiasts, gamers, security conscious consumers or individuals looking to accessorize their style.

Availability & Pricing

The motorola edge 40 is available in three stunning colour variants, Reseda Green and Eclipse Black in vegan leather finish and Lunar Blue in PMMA (acrylic glass) finish. The smartphone will go on sale from 30thMay 2023, 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Launch Price:Rs. 29,999

The product will also be available on Pre-order starting 23rd May, 12PM onwards on Flipkart.

Affordability Offers:

Consumers can choose from the following two offers to purchase the device:

Rs. 2,000 Additional bump-up on exchange – making the effective price of the product Rs. 27,999

No Cost EMIs up to 6 months on HDFC, SBI, ICICI and AXIS bank cards –making the effective ownership cost Rs.5,000/month.

Exclusive Pre-order Offer:

Pre-order consumers get an exclusive Screen Damage Protection Plan** for getting a 1-time screen replacement worth Rs 9500. This offer is available exclusively on Flipkart and valid till 30thMay,2023 –11:59 amonly.