Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion With 144Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Motorola has launched two devices – Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion. It carries a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is claimed to be the world’s first smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera that allows 8K video recording at the highest video resolution on a smartphone.

Moto Edge 30 and Edge 30 Fusion price in India

Moto Edge 30 Ultra is priced at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version but it will be available for Rs 54,999 for a limited time as a part of the launch offer. It comes in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colour options.

The Moto Edge 30 Fusion costs Rs 42,999 for the 8GB/128GB model but customers can purchase the phone at Rs 39,999 for a limited period. The phone will be available in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colours.

The phones will be on sale from September 22nd at 12 PM IST via Flipkart online and leading retail outlets including Reliance Digital outlets. The company is offering Jio benefits worth up to Rs 14,699 via 40 recharge vouchers of Rs 100 each and partner vouchers worth up to Rs 10,699. Since the phones will be on sale close to Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, customers can take advantage of the bank discounts as well.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra Specifications

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,500Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,250 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,610mAh battery paired with 125W fast charging, 50W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Moto Edge 30 Ultra that includes a primary 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 60-megapixel selfie snapper.