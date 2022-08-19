Motorola Edge (2022) With 144Hz OLED Display, Dimensity 1050 Soc Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Motorola has launched yet another smartphone under its Edge lineup – the Moto Edge (2022). The Moto Edge 2022 include wireless charging support. IP52 rating, and a 32MP selfie shooter. Let us take a closer look at the Moto Edge 2022 price, specifications, and features.

Motorola Edge (2022) pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge (2022) carries a limited-period price tag of $498 (~Rs 39,721) and will be available later at $599 (~Rs 47,777). It is offered in Mineral Gray colour and will be available for purchase in the US.

Motorola Edge (2022) specifications and features

The Motorola Edge (2022) sports a 6.6-inch OLED display bearing an FHD+ resolution and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. It offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour, and HDR10+ support. The device is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

On the optics front, the Motorola Edge (2022) is equipped with a pill-shaped camera module on the rear. The setup comprises a 50MP main camera with OIS support, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens that also doubles up as a macro shooter, and a 2MP depth unit. There is a 32MP front-facing selfie snapper.

Internally, the Motorola Edge (2022) is the first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1050 processor. It packs up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The device draws its power from a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 30W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Connectivity-wise, the Motorola Edge (2022) lacks a 3.5mm audio jack but comes with a USB-C port, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS.