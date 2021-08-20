Motorola Edge (2021) Launched: Check Specs

New Delhi: Motorola Edge (2021) has launched in the US as an updated version of the Motorola Edge from the previous year. The Lenovo-owned brand has decided to drop the curved screen aesthetic and the phone comes with a flat-screen with slim bezels on the sides, but a thicker chin. There is a central hole-punch cut-out for the selfie camera and a triple camera setup at the back. Motorola Edge (2021) also comes with a 144Hz refresh rate display that is claimed to be 60 percent faster than the first-generation Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+.

Motorola Edge 2021 Pricing And Availability

The Motorola Edge 2021 is priced at $699 (Rs 52,000). The device will be available for a discounted price of $499 (Rs. 37,200) for a limited time. The Motorola Edge 2021 comes in a single Nebula Blue colour option. The smartphone will be available for pre-order in the US starting from August 23. The handset will go on sale from September 2 via Amazon.com, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Motorola.com. The Motorola Edge 2021 will also launch in Canada in the upcoming few months. As of now, there are no details available regarding the Indian availability of the device.

Motorola Edge (2021) specifications

Motorola Edge (2021) runs Android 11 with My UX on top. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, up to 576Hz touch latency, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with the Adreno 642L GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens that has 119-degree field-of-video (FoV) and doubles as a Macro Vision camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the Motorola Edge (2021) has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.25 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer (compass), and barometer. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Motorola Edge (2021), as well as Face Unlock. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging and Motorola says it can deliver up to two days of battery life. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 169×75.6×8.99mm and weighs 200 grams. It is IP52 water and dust-resistant as well.