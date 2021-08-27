Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Goes On Sale For First Time: Check Offers 

New Delhi: Motorola Edge 20 Fusion goes on sale today for the first time in India via Flipkart. The phone was launched alongside the Motorola Edge 20 last week in India as a rebranded variant of Motorola Edge 20 Lite but with an upgraded processor. Read on to know more about the offers.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price in India and launch offers

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available to buy on the e-commerce platform Flipkart later today at 12 pm for the first time in India. The phone’s base variant with 6GB of RAM is priced at Rs 21,499, while the higher-end model with 8GB of RAM will be available for Rs 22,999. As part of the launch offer, Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 5,000 on the device on the purchases made via ICICI bank credit cards and credit EMI transactions. There’s a five percent discount on EMI transactions made via Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank credit cards. In addition, you can exchange your old phone and get up to Rs 15,000.

Apart from Flipkart, you can also purchase the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion from leading brick-and-mortar stores across the country. The smartphone is being offered in two colour variants – Electric Graphite and Cyber Teal.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a 6.67-inch Max Vision HDR10+ display which features OLED technology. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Immensity 800U chipset coupled with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone is offered in two RAM variants including the 6GB and 8GB variants. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion runs on Android 11 out of the box.

In the camera department, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a triple camera setup on the rear which consists of a 108-megapixel primary sensor that combines 9 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12MP. Along with a 108-megapixel camera, there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and macro sensor. On the front, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The company claims that the turbocharger gives 12 hours of power in just 10 minutes of charging.