Motorist Killed In Road Mishap In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident at Bandupada Chakk under Kebalanga village in Sundargarh district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Nabin Kisan of Bandupada village.

According to reports, the incident took place while Nabin was returning to his village when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle, killing him on the spot. However, the truck driver fled the spot soon after the accident.

Following the mishap, irate locals staged a road blockade demanding compensation for the deceased’s family.

On being informed, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the locals. Later, cops recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.