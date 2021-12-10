Motorist Killed In Road Mishap In Boudh

Boudh: A motorist was killed while another person sustained critical injuries in a road mishap at Harekrushna Village under Purnacuttack in Boudh district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Natha Mirdha and the injured has been identified as Parsananda Nayak of Jagati village under Laxmiprashad panchayat here.

According to reports, the incident took place while Natha and Nayak were on their way home on their motorcycle when a speeding truck hit their bike from the rear. Consequently, Natha was killed on the spot while Parsananda sustained critical injuries.

The injured person was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe. Further investigation is underway in this regard.