Cuttack: Tension prevailed at Khuntitni of Athagarh in Cuttack district after locals blocked a road here over the death of a Motorist. The identity of the deceased person is not known immediately.

Reportedly, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a bus at Khuntitni. Following this, irate locals staged road blockade demanding compensation for the deceased’s family.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and pacified the locals.