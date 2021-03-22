Motorist Fined With Rs 18.5k In Rayagada

Rayagada: A scooter rider in Rayagada district was fined Rs 18,500 for not carrying his driving license and violating several other traffic rules.

As per reports, the police and RTO officials were checking documents of motorists near DIB chakk when the scooter rider tried to escape from the spot. However, the officials chased him and managed to nab him.

On being asked, the rider failed to produce valid documents. Following this, the officials imposed a penalty of Rs 18,500 on him under relevant Sections of Motor Vehicles Act (MV).