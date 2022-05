Bhubaneswar: A person was killed in a road mishap at the Acharya Vihar overbridge in the state capital city, Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a speeding bike dashed into a parked truck on the Acharya Vihar overbridge. Consequently, the motorcyclist died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. further investigation is underway in this regard.