Motorcyclist Killed As Bike Crashes Into Parked Truck

Balasore: A motorcyclist was killed after his two-wheeler crashed into a parked truck at Baharpal square of Kherang village under Pirhat police limits in Balasore on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Goutam Mahalik, son of Hadibandhu Mahlik who is a native of Chadadia village.

Reportedly, the incident took place after the rider lost control over the wheel and hit a truck parked at Baharpal square. He died on the spot due to the impact of the accident.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and the body will be handed over to the family after the autopsy, sources said.