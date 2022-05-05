Motorboat Capsizes In Chilika, 11 Rescued; One Goes Missing

Balugaon: A boat carrying as many as 12 tourists capsized in Chilika Lake due to a thunderstorm on Thursday.

Till the last report came in, one person has reportedly gone missing while the other 11 passengers have been rescued.

According to sources, the incident took place this afternoon when a group of tourists from Remuna in Balasore were returning after Kalijai darshan to the mainland.

Suddenly, the boat was caught in a heavy storm triggered by the nor’wester (Kal Baisakhi) and it is said to have lost its balance near Chadheiguha hill. The passengers could be saved because all of them were wearing life jackets, sources said.

The people rescued were rushed to Balugaon community health centre (CHC), while a search operation is on to trace the missing person, sources added.