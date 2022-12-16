Moto X40 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Soc, 165Hz AMOLED Display, 125W Charging, IP68 Rating

New Delhi: Moto X40 has been launched in China. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Moto X40 hits Chinese markets with a triple-camera setup, an OLED display, Android 13, a sizeable battery, and super-fast wired charging.

Moto X40 Price

The Moto X40 price is set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,400) for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the X40 also comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 44,000), CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,600), and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 51,100), respectively.

Moto X40 Availability

The Moto X40 is offered in Smoky Black and Tourmaline Blue colour options. While Motorola has confirmed the availability of the Moto X40 outside China, the handset will likely debut as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro in India and other regions.

Motorola Moto X40 specifications and features

The Motorola Moto X40 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, which offers a Full HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, 10-bit colours, DC dimming, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The X40 boots to the My UI 5.0-based Android 13 OS.

Under the hood, the Moto X40 has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The flagship phone houses a 4,600mAh battery that supports up to 125W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 15W reverse wireless charging.

The Moto X40’s rear-facing triple camera unit has a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto snapper. For selfies, it has a 60-megapixel front-facing camera.

The X40 offers other features like dual SIM, 5G, WiF 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-frequency GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, it also carries support for Motorola’s Ready for feature, which allows users to connect the X40 to a bigger display for a full-blown desktop PC experience.