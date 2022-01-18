Moto Tab G70 LTE Launched In India; Check Price & Specifications

Motorola has launched a new tablet Moto Tab G70 LTE in India today. This is the new second offering in the Indian market by the Lenovo-owned company after the launch of the Moto Tab G20 in September 2021.

Moto Tab G70 LTE is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The tablet sports an 11-inch 2K LCD display and a two-tone design which comes with a single rear camera.

The newly launched Moto Tab G70 LTE price is set at Rs. 21,999 and the tablet will be available in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option and one in a single Modernist Teal colour.

Pricing & Availability:-

Moto Tab G70 is available for pre-order via Flipkart during the Republic Day Sale until January 22. Customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank card, which brings the effective price of the tablet down to Rs. 21,249.

Specifications:-

Moto Tab G70 LTE runs on Android 11 out of the box. The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage that can be expanded via a MicroSD card. Moto Tab G70 LTE features an 11-inch IPS 2K (2,000×1,200 pixels) LCD display with a peak brightness of 400 nits.

The new Moto Tab G70 LTE sports a single rear camera featuring a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Moto Tab G70 LTE packs a 7,700mAh battery that supports TurboPower charging at 20W over USB Type-C. The tablet is equipped with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

Connectivity:-

Moto Tab G70 LTE supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1, along with GPS and GLONASS. Sensors on the tablet include an accelerometer, gyroscope, hall-effect sensor, and ambient light sensor. Moto Tab G70 was recently launched in Brazil, with Wi-Fi connectivity.

According to Motorola, the new Moto Tab G70 LTE will offer a dedicated Google Kids space, along with access to 10,000 teacher-approved apps for children. The tablet measures 258.4x163x7.5mm, weighs 490 grams and has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, according to the company.