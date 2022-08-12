Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Moto Razr 2022 was introduced in China on Thursday. The Razr 2022 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a substantial upgrade over the older Razrs that featured Snapdragon 7-series chipsets. Read on to know more about the latest phone

Moto Razr 2022 value, availability

The Moto Razr 2022 selling price is set at CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 70,750) for the foundation 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 6,499 (around Rs. 76,650) and the best-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant gets a selling price tag of CNY 7,299 (around Rs. 86,000). The Motorola mobile phone is shown for pre-booking in a Black colour possibility on the web page. There are no details on its start in other marketplaces as of now.

Moto Razr 2022 specifications

It features a 6.7-inch foldable OLED hole-punch principal display screen with a cutout at the leading centre. It arrives with a 144Hz refresh fee, assistance for 10-bit colours, HDR10+, and DC dimming. There is a 2.7-inch OLED outer protection exhibit that can be used to access notifications, and verify the weather, among other individuals. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For shots and films, the Moto Razr 2022 characteristics a twin rear digital camera setup, which is headlined by a 50-megapixel key sensor paired with a lens that has optical picture stabilisation (OIS). There is a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an extremely-extensive angle lens that has a field of the see of 121 degrees. The secondary digital camera can also shoot macro pics. For selfies and video calling, the Motorola smartphone will come with a 32-megapixel entrance camera.

The Moto Razr 2022 will come with up to 512GB of storage. Connectivity possibilities on the smartphone consist of 5G (19 5G bands), 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and a USB Form-C port. It packs a 3,500mAh battery with guidance for 33W rapid charging. You also get Dolby Atmos to surround speakers and a 3-mic array.