Moto GP 2022
Repsol Honda Team Rider Stefan Bradl in TT Circuit Assen
Moto GP 2022: Stefan Bradl gathers data in Assen

By Pragativadi News Service
Assen:18th place for the Stefan Bradl and the Repsol Honda Team as first half of 2022 comes to a close. Threats of rain continued throughout the day as a full house of fans came through the gates of the TT Circuit Assen. But the threats would stay just that as the entire day’s action was held in dry conditions.

From 18th on the grid, Stefan Bradl made a strong start aboard his Repsol Honda Team RC213V to the 26-lap race and found himself on the edge of the points in the early laps. Keeping the factory Suzuki pair in sight, Bradl protected his position as the race began to unfold and several riders fell up ahead. The majority of the race was spent with Marini, Bradl able to study him and gather more important information of HRC’s engineers. Taking 18th at the line, Bradl leaves the Netherlands content with what he accomplished in Sunday’s rapid race.

Nakagami was able to take 12th place on the LCR Honda machine, the Japanese rider the top Honda finisher on Sunday.

The Repsol Honda Team head into the Summer Break, looking for a positive and productive return to action in Silverstone, August 05-07, after a difficult start to the 2022 season. Silverstone was the scene of Pol Espargaro’s first pole position with the Repsol Honda Team last year, the #44 already working to be fit for the British GP.

This break will give the riders, mechanics and engineers a much-needed chance to rest and recover after the most demanding start to a Moto GP season in history. The primary focus of the Repsol Honda Team is to return ready to fight for the top positions once again. 

It was not a bad race and overall I am happy with what we did. It’s clear that we suffered a lot, the bike at the moment does not have the right balance and we need to keep working on it. I made a good start and I was able to stay with Marini for most of the race which was good for information. This was good to feedback to the engineers. Now we go into the Summer Break but I have another test in Jerez in July, so we will keep working then. We are not going to stop working until we have more improvements.

Stefan Bradl I Repsol Honda Team Rider

TT Assen – Race Results

Pos. Rider Num Points Team Constructor Time/Gap
1 BAGNAIA Francesco 62 25 Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 40’25.205
2 BEZZECCHI Marco 73 20 Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 0.444
3 VINALES Maverick 12 16 Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1.209
4 ESPARGARO Aleix 41 13 Aprilia Racing Aprilia 2.585
5 BINDER Brad 33 11 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 2.721
6 MILLER Jack 43 10 Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 3.045
7 MARTIN Jorge 89 9 Pramac Racing Ducati 4.34
8 MIR Joan 36 8 Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 8.185
9 OLIVEIRA Miguel 88 7 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 8.325
10 RINS Alex 42 6 Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 8.596
11 BASTIANINI Enea 23 5 Team Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 9.783
12 NAKAGAMI Takaaki 30 4 LCR Honda Honda 10.617
13 ZARCO Johann 5 3 Pramac Racing Ducati 14.405
14 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio 49 2 Team Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 17.681
15 MARQUEZ Alex 73 1 LCR Honda Honda 25.866
16 DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 0 With U Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 29.711
17 MARINI Luca 10 0 Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 30.296
18 BRADL Stefan 6 0 Repsol Honda Team Honda 32.225
19 GARDNER Remy 87 0 Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 34.947
20 SAVADORI Lorenzo 32 0 Aprilia Racing Test Team Aprilia 35.798
21 FERNANDEZ Raul 25 0 Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM DNF
22 QUARTARARO Fabio 20 0 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha DNF
23 BINDER Darryn 40 0 With U Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha DNF
24 MORBIDELLI Franco 21 0 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha DNF

 

