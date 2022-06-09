Moto G62 5G Launched With Snapdragon 480+ Soc: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Moto has launched its Moto G62 in Brazil today. The freshly launched smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 4-series processor. It features a high refresh rate display, triple rear cameras, ample storage space, and more. Read on to know what the device offers out of the box.

Moto G62 5G Price, Availability

The smartphone’s price is yet to be announced by the manufacturer. The smartphone is already on the company’s website and will be available in the colours Graphite and Green. Motorola is yet to announce the Moto G62 5G’s availability in other markets, including India.

Moto G62 5G specifications and features

The Moto G62 5G comes equipped with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC with an Adreno 619 GPU, paired with 4GB of RAM. It runs on Android 12 with the company’s My UX skin on top.

For photos and videos, the dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G62 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel hybrid ultra-wide-angle and depth camera with a 118-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 aperture lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. At the front, the device has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens for selfies and video chats.

The Moto G62 5G has 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ AGPS, and NFC, sensors on board include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, and compass. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Moto G62 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. It measures 161.8x74x8.59mm and weighs 184 grams.