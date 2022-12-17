Moto G53 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched

New Delhi: Moto G53 5G has been launched in China. The new Moto G-series phone comes with features such as a hole-punch display design, 120Hz refresh rate display, and dual rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Moto G53 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Moto G53 Price and Availability

The Moto G53 is priced at 899 Yuan (~$129) for the base 4GB+128GB edition. There’s also an 8GB+ 128GB variant of the phone, which comes with a price tag of 1099 Yuan ($157). It is offered in Black and Grey colours. The handset is currently available in the Chinese market only. We can expect it to make a global debut soon.

Moto G53 Specifications

The newly launched Moto G53 flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD panel that produces a 120Hz refresh rate and a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The display comes with a punch-hole cutout design to make room for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an unknown octa-core Qualcomm chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 1024GB using a MicroSD card.

On the camera front, the Moto G53 features a double rear camera setup with the combination of a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera.

The Motorola mid-ranger packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It runs Android 13 with the MyUi 5.0 layer on top. It measures 162.7 x 74.6 x 8.1mm and weighs around 183 grams. For security, the handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and includes all the basic connectivity options.