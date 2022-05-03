Moto G52 Goes On Sale For The First Time In India Today; Check Offers Here

New Delhi: Moto G52 goes on sale for the first time today in India. Moto G52 launched a couple of weeks ago in the Indian market. Some of the major highlights of the smartphone include a large AMOLED panel, a Snapdragon 6-series chipset, 50-megapixel triple cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G52 price in India, launch offers

In India, the Moto G52 is available in two variants: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB for Rs 14,999 (~$195) and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB for Rs 16,499 (~$215). It comes in two colours, such as Porcelain White and Charcoal Grey. In the first sale, which will be carried out today at 12 pm (local time) on Flipkart, buyers can use their HDFC Bank cards to get a Rs 1,000 instant discount.

Specification