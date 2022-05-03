Moto G52 Goes On Sale For The First Time In India Today; Check Offers Here
New Delhi: Moto G52 goes on sale for the first time today in India. Moto G52 launched a couple of weeks ago in the Indian market. Some of the major highlights of the smartphone include a large AMOLED panel, a Snapdragon 6-series chipset, 50-megapixel triple cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Moto G52 price in India, launch offers
In India, the Moto G52 is available in two variants: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB for Rs 14,999 (~$195) and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB for Rs 16,499 (~$215). It comes in two colours, such as Porcelain White and Charcoal Grey. In the first sale, which will be carried out today at 12 pm (local time) on Flipkart, buyers can use their HDFC Bank cards to get a Rs 1,000 instant discount.
Specification
- The Phone has pOLED 90Hz FHD+ display.
- The phone also comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate
- It sports a 25% extra colour gamut with DCI- P3 technology.
- It also packs DC dimming and 5SGS Blue Light and Motion blur reduction certification.
- It packs a 50MP quad function camera system with an 8MP ultra-wide camera.
- It has a 16MP front lens.
- You also get NFC connectivity, and a dedicated micro-SD card slot.
- Moto G52 gets Android 12, with the assured upgrade to Android 13 and 3 years of security updates.
- It features a 33W charger and a 5,000mAh battery.
- The phone runs on Snapdragon 680 coupled with up to 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
- It also comes with an IP52 water-repellent design.
- The phone also has 1TB expandable storage
