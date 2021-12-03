Moto G51 5G To Launch In India On December 10

New Delhi: Moto is all set to launch its latest smartphone named Moto G51 5G in Indian markets on December 10. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming smartphone.

Expected price in India

For comparison, the Moto G51 5G went official in Europe for EUR 229.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 19,600 for India. It is possible that Motorola could launch its 5G device for below Rs. 20,000 to stay competitive with others in the segment.

Moto G51 5G specifications

Since the Motorola Moto G51 is already official, we do know what the device could entail, well, unless the company didn’t consider launching a new variant in India.

The Moto G51 5G features a 6.8-inch full HD Plus Max Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. The phone packs 128GB onboard storage that supports expansion up to 512GB via a microSD card. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

In terms of optics, the phone gets a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, the phone gets a 13MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture.