Moto G Pure, Moto E40 Launched With Android 11: Check Details

New Delhi: Motorola has launched two new budget-friendly smartphones in the European market. The latest smartphone includes Moto E40 and Moto G Pure. Read on to know more about the latest smartphones.

Moto E40, Moto G Pure Price

The brand new Moto E40 is priced at EUR 149 (kind of Rs. 12,900). It’s been introduced in Charcoal Grey and Clay Purple color choices. On the other hand, the precise availability main points of the smartphone don’t seem to be identified but. In India, the Moto E40 is slated to launch on October 12. The telephone will move on sale by way of Flipkart.

As for the Moto G Pure, it’s priced at $159.99 (kind of Rs. 12,000). The unlocked variant is up for pre-order on Perfect Purchase, Walmart, B&H Picture, Amazon, and Motorola.com. The telephone will move on sale on Verizon from October 14. T-Cellular, AT&T, Cricket, UScellular, Client Cell, Spice up Cellular, Xfinity Cellular, Spectrum Cellular, and Republic Wi-fi will be offering the handset within the coming months. The brand new Moto G Natural may also be to be had in Canada within the coming months. It is available in an unmarried Deep Indigo colour possibility.

Moto E40 specs

Moto E40 runs on Android 11 and includes a 6.5-inch HD+ show with a 90Hz refresh charge. It’s powered by means of a Unisoc T700 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The Interior garage is 64GB with the technique to amplify it additional the usage of a microSD card.

The Moto E40 has a triple rear digicam setup with a 48-megapixel major sensor. The sensor is provided with Quad Pixel era that is helping in higher nighttime images. The telephone packs a 5,000mAh battery this is stated to closing for as much as 40 hours.

Moto G Natural specs

Moto G Natural runs on Android 11. It includes a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS TFT LCD show with a 20:nine facet ratio, and a 269ppi pixel density. It’s powered by means of a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The Interior garage is indexed to be 32GB with the technique to amplify it additionally the usage of a microSD card (as much as 512GB).

As for cameras, the Moto G Natural has a 13-megapixel major digicam with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary intensity sensor with an f/2.Four aperture. Digital camera options come with unmarried LED flash. Within the entrance, the telephone has a 5-megapixel selfie digicam with an f/2.Four aperture.

Moto E40 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging toughen. Connectivity choices come with a three.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Kind-C port, GPS, and extra. The telephone has an IP52-rated mud and water repellent construct, weighs 188 grams, and measures 167.36×75.63×8.75mm.