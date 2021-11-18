Moto G Power (2022) Launched: Details Here

New Delhi: Motorola has launched its latest budget smartphone called Moto G Power in the US and Canada. The latest device comes with a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and packs a 5000 mAh battery. However, we can expect the device to arrive sometime early next year in India. Read on to know more about the device.

Moto G Power 2022 price

Moto G Power 2022 price is set at USD 199.99 (around Rs 14,840) and will be available through Republic Wireless and Metro by T-Mobile in the coming months. It will eventually be available via Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, Boost Mobile, Uscellular, and Google Fi. It will also be on sale through Best Buy, Motorola website, and Amazon in early 2022.

Moto G Power 2022 specifications

Moto G Power (2022) sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1,600 X 720 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP depth lens with f/2.4 aperture. It runs on Android 11 OS with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The phone measures 167 x 76.5 x 9.36mm, weighs 203 grams, and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The Moto G Power (2022) is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It packs 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. There is an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies and video chats. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C for charging and data sync.