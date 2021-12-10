Moto Edge X30 Launched With Snapdragon 8: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Motorola has debuted its latest smartphone named Moto Edge X30 with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It comes with other top-end specifications including a 144Hz OLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 68W fast charging.

Moto Edge X30 Price

Moto Edge X30 price begins at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models that are priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,400) and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,800). The Moto Edge X30 Special Edition, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,600) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

However, details about the availability of the Moto Edge X30 Special Edition are yet to be announced. Motorola has also not revealed whether the new phones will be available in markets other than China. The rumour mill suggested that the Moto Edge X30 may come to global markets including India as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra.

Moto Edge X30 specifications

Talking about the specification of the Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box, with MYUI 3.0 on top. It carries a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) POLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, the Moto Edge X30 has the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel OmniVision’s OV50A40 primary sensor, along with an f/1.88 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Moto Edge X30 has a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. The Moto Edge X30 Special Edition also has the same sensor, but its display has the ability to completely hide the camera using on-screen pixels. Moto Edge X30 Special Edition comes with an under-display selfie camera

The Moto Edge X30 comes with up to 256GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has packed the Moto Edge X30 with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower fast charging. Besides, it measures 163.56×75.95×8.49mm and weighs 194 grams.