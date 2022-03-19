Moto Edge X30 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Price, Specifications 

New Delhi: Motorola has launched in China and it is officially the first flagship phone to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone has a center-positioned punch-hole cutout, an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, and a rectangular camera module. The company has also announced the Moto Edge X30 Special Edition with an under-display camera sensor. Read on to know more.

Moto Edge X30 price, availability

Moto Edge X30 price in China starts at RMB 3,199 (around Rs 38,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant, RMB 3399 (approx Rs 40,300) for the 8GB/256GB model, and RMB 3,599 (around Rs 42,700) for the 12GB/256GB version. The special edition X30 comes in just a 12GB/256GB model and it is priced at RMB 3,999 (approx Rs 47,500). The company is offering a limited time offer on the phone that brings down the price to RMB 2,999 (around Rs 35,600) for the 8GB/128GB, RMB 3,199 (around Rs 38,000) for the 8GB/256GB and RMB 3,399 (approx Rs 40,300) for the 12GB/256GB. The phone comes in Blue and White colours and will be on sale in China later this month.

Moto Edge X30 specifications

Moto Edge X30 sports a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 576Hz touch sampling rate, 2400×1080 pixels resolution, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, punch-hole cutout, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with Adreno GPU for graphics. This is the first phone to ship by the latest Qualcomm SoC. The phone runs on Android 12 OS with MyUI 3.0 clean stock UI on top and there’s a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. It measures 163.56 X 75.95 X 8.49mm and weighs 194 grams.