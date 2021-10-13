Moto E40 With 90Hz Display launched In India: Price, specifications

New Delhi: Motorola has launched its latest budget-friendly phone in India on Tuesday. The handset, which was launched in Europe last week, comes with a 90Hz display, a 5,000mA battery, and a triple camera setup. It has been launched in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Read on to know more about the smartphone.

Motorola Moto E40 price in India, availability

Motorola Moto E40 price in India is priced at Rs. 9,499 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Carbon Gray and Pink Clay colours and will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting at 12 am on October 17.

Motorola Moto E40 specifications

The Moto E40 is a dual-SIM (Nano) phone that sports a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. It runs on Android 11 and has a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 40 hours.

In terms of optics, the Moto E40 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary shooter that is equipped with a Quad Pixel technology that helps enhance night photography. It is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The rear cameras support features including Portrait mode, Panorama, Face Beauty, HDR Night Vision, Macro Vision, and a Pro Mode.

Other features on the handset include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP52 dust and water resistance, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.